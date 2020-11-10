SANDERSON, James Richard "Jim" February 24, 1933 - November 5, 2020 We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, James (Jim) Richard Sanderson. Jim passed away peacefully at age 87 on November 5, 2020, with his family close. He is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Margaret, son William (Deborah), grandchildren Timothy, Sophie and Trevor, and his niece Patty Bonacorsi (Chris and family of Chico, CA). Jim was born in Holden, AB to Bertha (Dorin) and Alfred Sanderson. He graduated from the University of Alberta with a B.Sc. in Chemical Engineering. In 1957 he married Helen Bramley-Moore and they moved to Stoney Creek, ON, as Jim had accepted a job in Hamilton with Proctor & Gamble where he worked for 33 years, holding various management positions. Jim's passion was golf playing at Glendale Golf and Country Club and serving as Director and Rules Official with the Ontario Golf Association for 11 years. In 1991 Jim and Helen retired and moved to Duncan B.C. where Jim was a member of the Cowichan Golf Club, volunteering in some capacity in every club activity. Jim was a "volunteer extraordinaire" with the British Columbia Golf Association, working as a tireless leader in golf for 16 years. Jim was an active and diligent Canadian Certified Rules Official for 25 years. Jim was honoured with the B.C. Golf Association's Distinguished Service Award in 2008, and also the Sports B.C. President's Award in recognition of dedication to sports in British Columbia. Jim was a gentleman who had the respect of all players and volunteers alike. He was always the first to arrive and the last to leave a tournament site. Throughout his long life, Jim and Helen enjoyed many road trips, cruises and 25 years of wintering in Hawaii. He was a faithful member of the United Church of Canada. Jim and Helen moved to Victoria in 2007, and he enjoyed the last year of his life at Berwick House. At the age of 35 Jim suffered a severe heart attack. The family is grateful for all the amazing years of care from Jim's many cardiologists. We also wish to thank Dr. Caroline Stigant for the care she provided to Jim when he had kidney disease. A private celebration of life was held at McCall's. Donations remembering Jim may be made to a charity of your choice or to First Metropolitan United Church, 932 Balmoral Road, Victoria, B.C. V8T 1A8. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.