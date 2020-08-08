1/1
James Robert Jackson
JACKSON, James Robert On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, after a lengthy illness, Jim passed away peacefully at Cairnsmore Place in Duncan, BC. He was a much loved husband, dad and grandpa and will be missed by all. Jim was born on May 27, 1932 in Victoria, BC to William and Edna Jackson. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Harvey, and in August 2018 by Rose - his beautiful wife of 66 years. Jim had a long career as an Office Manager at Slade & Stewart Ltd in Victoria. During our childhood, Dad enjoyed building elaborate model railroad displays and intricate war-time model airplanes and ships. Dad and Mom took great pride in the ownership of their cottage at Cowichan Lake where our family spent many wonderful weekends and summers. In their later years, Jim and Rose moved from Victoria to the Cowichan Valley area where they enjoyed frequenting the many wonderful restaurants and coffee shops together. Jim will be lovingly remembered by his son Stephen (Pamela); daughter Linda (Stephen); grandsons Karl (Karyn, children Korben and Hadley Rose), Gord, Mike and Matt (Megan); sister Vicki (Barry), and by many other relatives and friends. Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the wonderful staff at Cairnsmore Place, to Dr. K. Augereau and the healthcare professionals who helped us care for Dad during this very difficult time. No service by request. Dad, you and Mom are now reunited, together forever. Condolences may be sent to www.firstmemorialduncan.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
First Memorial Funeral Services - Duncan
375 Brae Road
Duncan, BC V9L3T9
2507482134
