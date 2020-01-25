Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James "Robbie" Robinson. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Celebration of Life 2:30 PM McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 View Map Celebration of Life 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM The Caledonian Scottish Pub 856 College St View Map Obituary

ROBINSON, James "Robbie" Suddenly, while putting out the hummingbird feeder on his balcony, James "Robbie" Robinson made his final, well-timed move on the morning of January 16, 2020 at the age of 96. Left with huge holes in their hearts are his very fortunate children: Doug (Ginny), Julie McIntyre (Sandy), Peter (Barbara), Bonnie (Frances Thorsen) and his grandchildren, Briar (Kevin O'Gorman) and Alex, the extended families of the Boakes, Slaters and Blights also feel his loss greatly. Robbie was born to Mildred and James Hamilton Robinson in Northern Ontario. He was pre-deceased by his sisters Kathleen (McArthur) and Evelyn (Slater). After a "happy, carefree childhood", Robbie trained as a paratrooper during the war and on discharge he entered the Ontario Veterinary College in 1946. There he was "smitten" by Mary Boake, a Textile Chemistry lecturer who caught his eye. They married in 1948. After graduation and a Masters at Cornell, they opened the Downsview Veterinary Hospital in Toronto and continued to enlarge their family. Subsequent moves took them to Etobicoke, Ontario, and then East Sooke, Oak Bay and finally Berwick Royal Oak in B.C. Mary and Robbie celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in grand style in July 2013, 5 months before Mary's passing. People may not be aware of the extent of Robbie's philanthropic generosity, but he supported several organizations, mainly those involved with helping and educating children. They include Plan Canada, Sleeping Children Around the World, Casa Guatemala, and Innovative Communities which helps, in part, to train young people in Guatemala to become teachers and return to their communities to teach. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Berwick, especially to Paramjit and Apple. Special thanks also to Dad's GP, Dr. Geoffrey Luckhurst. We were so happy that Dad found a companion in Maureen Westlake for the last couple of years, and know that she shares his loss with us. It is so hard to say good-bye to such a loving, witty, generous, engaged and thoughtful person, but those who would like to help us do so can join us in a Celebration of Life in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr. Victoria BC on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:30 pm. An informal celebration will be held in Toronto on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6:30-10:00 pm at The Caledonian Scottish Pub, 856 College St. In lieu of flowers, donations to the above-mentioned charities would be welcomed. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 25 to Feb. 1, 2020

