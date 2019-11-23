Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James S. (Hamish) DUNCAN. View Sign Obituary

Hamish passed away peacefully, with his beloved wife Maire at his side. Besides Maire, Hamish leaves behind daughters Katherine (Ute) and Heather (Mike) and grandchildren Dorian, Nicholas and Jessica. Hamish will also be missed by nieces Laurie (Brian) and Debbie (Doug.) He is predeceased by his beloved elder sister Lenore and by Lorna, the mother of his children.



Having been born on the family farm in Saskatchewan, farming never left him, but his ambitions and entrepreneurial spirit took him to places as far afield as Europe, Africa, Central and North America, as well as locations in Canada. Hamish will be remembered as a gregarious conversationalist who could engage with almost anyone on any topic. We will miss him dearly.



In his final years, Hamish was cared for with kindness and patience by the staff of the Reminiscence Floor at Sunrise of Victoria. They were also unfailingly gracious and welcoming to his visitors, for which we will always be grateful.



A "Farewell" will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 2-4pm in the Pacific Suite at Delta Ocean Pointe Resort.



His ashes will be interred at a graveside service in Waseca, Saskatchewan in the spring of 2020. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of B.C. Messages to the family may be sent to

