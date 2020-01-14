Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas DERBY. View Sign Obituary

Jim passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Heather, sons Daryl (Joanne, Ella and Amelia), Dean (Susan, Sage and Taiya) and Daniel (Lisa and Georgia); his sister Nancy; sister-in-law Lynda (John); brother-in-law David (Sandy); friend Tee; as well as his nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care given to Jim over the past several years by Chrissie, Sam and Corinne, and by the doctors and staff at the Chemainus Medical Clinic and the nurses at the Chemainus Urgent Care Centre.



Jim was born in Kimberly BC and moved to Victoria as a child. He started working on the tugboats for Island Tug and Barge (later Seaspan) at the age of 15. In 1985 he joined the BC Coast Pilots, retiring in April 2000. Jim and Heather spent many wonderful summers on their boat "Pacific Loon", and winters in southern California. During their long and loving marriage they met and made many more lifelong friends. At their home in Chemainus, where they moved with their 3 boys in 1972, they spent many happy hours planning and working in their beautiful seaside garden, a pastime which gave them both much pleasure.



A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held February 15, 2020 at Mellor Hall in North Cowichan's Exhibition Park, 7380 Trans Canada Highway at Mays Road, from 2 -4 p.m. No flowers by request. If desired, a donation in memory of Jim may be made to the GF Strong Rehab Centre in Vancouver (

