Jim left us suddenly on May 27th. He was predeceased by his parents Eric & Maria Grimmer, and brothers Rick & Wally. He has left behind his wife Elaine of 42 years, and daughter Melanie (Mike) plus two grandchildren. He also left in Scotland, daughter Sharon and son Kevin, and their families. Jim worked for many years at BC Ferries and became Captain of the Mayne Queen. No service upon his request.



