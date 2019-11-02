ANDERSON, James W. 1943 - 2019 Jim passed away October 18, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jim is survived by his wife Bette, his children, Darren (Dina), Kari (Keith); stepchildren, Jannelle (Andrew), Stephen (Andrea); his grandchildren, Brooke, Emily, Tyler, Clayton, Dylan, and Jacob, his three brothers, Doug (Bev), Russ (Elly), and Murray (Diane) and his best buddy Ferghus. Jim will be remembered for his work ethic, storytelling, problem solving and quirky sense of humour. Born in Calgary where the Anderson Plumbing Co. still thrives, Jim remained proud of his Alberta heritage. A celebration of life will be held November 16 at 2:00 pm in the Garden Room at First Memorial on Falaise Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations gratefully accepted by the Victoria Hospital Foundation
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019