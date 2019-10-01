HARDIE - James William, (Jimmy)



With heavy hearts we had to say, See you later - never Good-bye, to this amazing man. James passed away peacefully at Victoria General Hospital on August 25, 2019. James started his life in Glasgow, Scotland, born in 1955. James grew up following in his fathers foot steps as a world class bagpiper and joining the family business making R.G. Hardie Bagpipes in Glasgow.



Jimmy will be deeply missed and leaves behind his sister Maggie (John) from Scotland, daughter Chelsea Hardie, son Alex Hardie (Camella). Three grandchildren Weston, London & Brody whom he loved dearly.



The family would like to thank the staff of 4B at Victoria General Hospital, where James was well taken care of for his past several months. From the bottom of our hearts, we thank you very much for your kind and compassionate care for Jimmy.



There will be a Celebration Of Life held October 19/19 at the Ramada/Travel Lodge, 123 Gorge Road East between 2-5pm. If you knew Jimmy/James Hardie, we would love for you to come and celebrate his life.

