HAWTHORNE, James W. Dr. James (Jim) W. Hawthorne, a retired clinical psychologist and long-time resident of Dickeyville, Baltimore died of cardiac arrest January 26th after a short illness. He was 77. Born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, he was the son of William Hawthorne, an accountant with the Shawnigan Lake Lumber Company and conductor of the Canadian Army Band in Victoria, British Columbia, and Mary Ellen Macachern Hawthorne. Dr. Hawthorne was raised in Victoria and graduated from Victoria High School in 1960. Dr. Hawthorne earned a BA from the University of Victoria in 1964, a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at Duke University in 1972, and an MBA from Loyola College in Baltimore in 1985. Between 1999 and his retirement in 2008, Dr. Hawthorne was employed as a Social Science Research Analyst in the Office of Research and Demonstrations at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service. "As a birthright Canadian," said former boss and friend, Bill Clark, "Jim had a unique perspective on the strengths of national health systems and the weaknesses within the American model. He was an early proponent of systems seeking to improve the integration of mental health treatment and physical health medical care." Dr. Hawthorne was a star badminton player during college and played on the soccer team which one year earned him M.V.P. He loved the outdoors and spent many years camping, skiing, biking, canoeing, and birdwatching with his family and friends. He was also an excellent musician and loved playing the guitar and banjo. One of his greatest memories was attending Woodstock in 1969 and personally meeting Woody Guthrie. He also loved to travel, particularly to Europe. He was an avid Francophile and visited France on a regular basis with his family. Dr. Hawthorne is survived by a brother Patrick Hawthorne of Victoria, British Columbia, a stepdaughter, Dr. Heidi Allen of Reston, Virginia and a stepson, Richard Allen of Alma, Colorado. He is also survived by many cousins a niece, Melanie Ross, and a nephew, Dustin Hawthorne, also of Victoria. Details for a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.





