WARR, James Walter Jim died peacefully aged 96 in the Royal Jubilee Hospital, Victoria, on February 8, 2019 after a long illness. Hours earlier, his nephew, David, and great nephew, Ian, arrived from the UK in time to see him in his final hours. He is predeceased by his wife, Terry, his brother Arthur, and his niece, Elizabeth. While Jim and Terry had no children of their own, they enjoyed a large wider family comprising a nephew, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces and their children as well as countless life-long friends and their children, many of whom viewed Jim as a father and grandfather figure. As well as David and Ian, his UK family included David's wife, Jean, and Elizabeth's husband, Ian, great-nieces Clare and Eleanor and great-nephews Andrew and Peter. Jim was born April 13, 1922, in Lethbridge, Alberta. He served as a young officer in the Royal Canadian Artillery during the Second World War, arriving on the D-Day beaches days after the landings in 1944. When he returned from military service, he obtained a degree in mechanical engineering at UBC and went on to enjoy a 33-year career in the forestry industry where he rose to senior management positions at BC Forest Products. During these years, he developed his strong belief in supporting others and became involved in United Way and several other Victoria charities. In retirement, and aside from extensive worldwide travel, he was an active member of the Victoria-Harbourside Rotary Club , serving as President for many years, where he was supported more recently by his good friend and companion, Margaret. He was also a member of the board of Camosun College Foundation until November of last year. Jim's inherent charm, his admirable adherence to doing the right thing and devotion to his charitable institutions will be sorely missed. Please consider making a donation in Jim's memory to Victoria Hospice at 250-519-1744, United Way of Greater Victoria at 250-385-6708 or Camosun College Foundation at 250-519-1744. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019

