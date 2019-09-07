Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Whalen. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Jim after a courageous battle with cancer. Predeceased by wife Anita, survived by son Alan (Tara), daughter Cherie (Noe), sisters Marie, Helen (Skeez) and brother Patty (Denja), grandchildren Chelsea, Lauren, Michelle, Christina, Bryan and many nieces and nephews. During Jim's life he enjoyed working at CP Rail, BC Packers and Royal Athletic park where he worked until he retired. Jim loved his sports and was a founding member of the Esquimalt Oldies Slo pitch team. He enjoyed his retirement to the fullest attending many sporting events, and the many local festivals to listen to the music, he never missed going on his daily walks making friends wherever he was. He will be missed by many family and friends. No service as requested. Published in The Times Colonist on Sept. 7, 2019

