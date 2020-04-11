MILLER, James William It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, on Sunday March 29, 2020, at Broadmead Veteran's Memorial. Dad (Jim) is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Elma; children Dave (Helen), Jeff (Shannon) and Bryce (Bonnie); grandchildren Haley, Evan, Bradley, Tyler, Ashley and Amy; brother Gerald (Betty), nieces and nephew, Angela, Lisa, Jason. He was born to parents Austin (Pat) and Theora in Fredericton New Brunswick on December 25, 1930. Dad's career spanned 25 years with the Canadian Armed Forces (Airborne Reg./ Postal Corp.) travelling the world, with his family in tow. Dad went onto to his second career with the Department of National Defence, to finally retire at 65, in Victoria B.C. His retirement consisted of time spent at the Cedar Hill Golf Course, The Geese Gang, building bird houses, gardening and on occasion, sunny spots south. You will be missed, Love you Dad! "Easy Does It" Celebration of life may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020