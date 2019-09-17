Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William Robertson. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

ROBERTSON, James William February 20, 1934 - September 10, 2019 Born February 20, 1934 in Cumberland, BC. Pre-deceased by his mother Margaret Williams, step-father Harold Williams, father James Robertson (Ontario) and brother Thomas Robertson (Vancouver). Jim leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Dorothy "Joyce" Robertson, the love of his life; daughter Barb Mollberg (Dan) and son Mark Robertson (Loralee). He loved his grandchildren Carly, Katie, Faye, Lucas, Chase, Sydney, Joe, Wesley and great-granddaughters Jordyn, Aria, Annika, Maicey, Frankie, Lily, Grace and Olivia. In 1955 Jim completed a Machinist apprenticeship in Vancouver followed by a career in the Royal Canadian Navy for 23 years (1955-1978). Following his retirement from the Navy, Jim worked at Nicholson Manufacturing as the Tool Room Attendant for a few years. Jim and Joyce loved to travel and went on many vacations throughout the world. Jim loved planning their trips and they always came home with lots of memories and great stories. When Jim wasn't travelling with Joyce he enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time with the family - especially the big family dinners! Jim will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He was a loving husband and father. Thanks go out to Dr. Innes, his family physician for many years and Dr. Ian McAuley. The family wish to express their gratitude and appreciation for the extra special care Jim received from the staff and physicians at the Saanich Peninsula Hospital (ER, Medical/Surgical Units and the incredibly compassionate Palliative Care Unit). No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital Palliative Care Unit (SPH Foundation, 2166 Mt. Newton X Road, Saanichton, BC, V8M 2B2)







