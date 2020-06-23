TOPFER, James William (Bill) May 12, 1932 to June 17, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce Bill's passing on June 17, 2020 in Victoria, BC, after a brave struggle with Parkinson's and cancer. Bill was a loving husband to Gwen, a loving and proud Dad to Leigh (Blake), Susan (Reg), Mark (Louise) and Stephen (Shelley), and a much loved Granfa to Ryan, Niall, Liz, Katie, Nick, Ellen, Liam, Maddie and Emma. Bill was born and raised in Queensland, Australia. The oldest of five brothers, he loved sports of all kinds and particularly swimming, tennis and cricket (his highest cricket score was 87 not out). After attending Brisbane Boys' Grammar School he started working at Equitable Life Insurance. It was there he met Gwen, the love of his life. They were married for 65 years and raised four children. In 1968, they embarked on the big adventure of moving the family to Canada. Bill continued his insurance career at Confederation Life in Toronto, rising to the position of Vice President of Group Claims. He had a lifelong love of books and was a gifted story teller. He developed an appreciation for hockey and American football and especially loved horse racing. He and Gwen enjoyed travelling and when Confed asked him to open an office in Barbados, they spent two years living there, before retiring to "Two Billabongs" the home they built on 70 acres of land in Prince Edward County, Ontario. "Billabongs" was the scene for many happy family gatherings and photos always show Bill surrounded by grandchildren. Bill and Gwen returned to Australia most years to visit friends and family. He loved to go for a surf at King's Beach with his good mate, Norm, or to the racetrack with his uncle Tom. In 2002, Bill and Gwen settled in Victoria, BC, where they met many new friends. He joined the Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club and happily competed at bowls and bridge. Many thanks to the VIHA home care workers and to Dr. Gail and the wonderful Victoria Hospice nurses, staff and volunteers who cared for Bill with great kindness during his last months. All is quiet on the Western Front, Dad. We all miss you! No memorial service per Bill's wishes. Messages of condolence may be left at: FirstMemorialVictoria.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.