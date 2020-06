Or Copy this URL to Share

WILSON, James (Jim) On May 26th, 2020 at Ridge Meadows Hospital, Maple Ridge, B.C., Jim went home to be with the Lord. Survived by his beloved wife Betty, nieces and nephews in Scotland and Canada and sister-in-law Marilyn Wilson in Victoria, B.C. He was a noble and righteous man of Integrity. John 14:19 "Because I live, you will live also."







