GRAHAME, James Wilson James Wilson Grahame (aka Wiz, Wils, Wizlon, Dad, Grandpa, Sweetheart, colleague, healer and friend) died peacefully on November 6, 2020 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. He was born on February 13, 1939 in Maghera, Northern Ireland. Wilson is survived by his loving wife Jane, and their blended family of six children, Michael, Jennifer, Stephanie, Timothy, Penny, Oliver; and six grandchildren, Rileigh, Storme, Skyler, Laighton, Caitlin, Dylan. Wilson studied medicine at Queen's University, Belfast before immigrating to Canada in 1965 where he undertook a Urology residency in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and was blessed with two children from his first marriage. In 1976 he relocated to Vancouver, British Columbia, married his "Darling" Jane the following year, and expanded his family with open arms to include her four children. After a triple bypass in 1993, he fully embraced his new lease on life, retired his Urology practice and moved with Jane to Maple Bay on Vancouver Island, before eventually settling in Oak Bay, Victoria. With a twinkle in his eye and an abundance of Irish humour, Wilson pursued his passions whole-heartedly and with vigor; from sailing, to travelling, gardening, sports (Go Canucks!), guitar, and most importantly spending time with family. He left an indelible impression on the innumerable lives he touched along the way. Kind, generous, loyal, funny, wise, full of life, maker of mischief, and bringer of joy, the world was better for having him in it. Truly a class act! A private family ceremony will be held in Victoria on Friday, November 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Wilson's honour to Canuck Place Children's Hospice: https://www.canuckplace.org/
Memories, tributes to celebrate Wilson's life and condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com