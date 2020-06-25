HAGEN, Jan-Erik It is with great sadness that the Hagen Family announces the passing of their husband, father, brother, grandfather and father-in-law Jan-Erik Hagen. Born March 7, 1938 to Ellen and Fredrik Hagen of Gjovik, Norway he was the oldest of two boys and is survived by his wife Inger, younger brother Tormod, children Jan Fredrik (Birgittha), Ellen Jeanette, Anne Cecilie, Therese (Dean), Christine (Matt), Roxana and 6 grandchildren. Jan grew up in Norway and graduated as a civil engineer from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland. His work took him to Switzerland, Yugoslavia, Kenya, Germany and Canada. While living in Calgary in the '80s Jan was appointed Norwegian honourary Consul to Alberta. He was also the attaché to the Norwegian contingent during the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics. After becoming a Canadian citizen in 1989, he went on to represent the BC government as Trade Commissioner to southern Europe, spending 5 years in Munich Germany. Returning home to Victoria in 1994, Jan continued to work for the BC government in various capacities, until the late '90s, where he began working with the BC Environmental Assessment Office, and spent the remainder of his career. Jan was not only an engineer, but a talented painter, writer and avid sportsman - often found on the cross-country ski trails. A true Norwegian at heart, as a youngster he did track and field; and throughout his adult life enjoyed hiking, skiing, golfing and biking. He wrote several books - some fact, some fiction. In retirement, Jan and Inger enjoyed cruising to far away places, reuniting his family for his 80th birthday cruise. With an illustrious career and many talents, Jan's real love in life was his family. He was blessed with a marriage that spanned nearly four decades and, together, they both enjoyed a blended family with six children. His favorite pastime was travelling and enjoying their company whenever possible - often returning back to Norway to visit his three older children and their families, or visiting Toronto, Vancouver and Northern BC to spend time with the Canadian children. Never taking himself too seriously, Jan was always able to make people laugh, even sometimes at his own expense. Always the charmer, with a keen intelligence and sharp wit, he remained ever so humble. He called himself a proud Viking and his love for Norway never faded. Jan will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, a small family gathering will be held to honour Jan's life. We sincerely apologize and thank the many friends who would have loved to celebrate him. We know that you will be with us in spirit. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.