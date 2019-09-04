Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Mau. View Sign Obituary

MAU, Jan May 24, 1945 - August 24, 2019 Rejoice with Jan! Let there be "Joy" in our time together on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2pm at the Garth Homer Centre, 813 Darwin Avenue. We will be celebrating and paying tribute to Jan Mau, this gorgeous and precious woman of God. Jan was born on May 24, 1945 in what we now know as Victoria Hospice on the third floor, in the Richmond Pavilion. Back in the day, it was the maternity ward for the Royal Jubilee Hospital. She was the daughter of Charles Winston Chapman and Eily Margaret Miles Chapman (predeceased). She is survived by two sisters, Clara Mary Chapman of Mt. Shasta, California and Fern Johnson in Victoria. Jan graduated from Vic High in 1963 and furthered her studies in voice and music performance at Simpson Bible College in San Francisco, Ca. Upon her return to Victoria, Jan was involved in several singing choirs, such as Amity Singers. She also sang in church choirs over the years. In 1987, Jan enrolled at University of the Nations Kona (UN Kona) for a short term Crossroads Discipleship course. It was there she met her future husband, Ray Mau, an alumni of UN Kona, and they married on May 14, 1988 in Victoria, on the very date he proposed for her hand in marriage, 11 months previously on July 2, 1987. They were married for 31 years. Jan spent most of her working life in the University of Victoria, Student Awards, Bursaries and Scholarships department and retired in 2009. While there, she helped many out-of-province students and international students as they pursued their post secondary education. She received many letters of gratitude, flowers and chocolates from grateful moms. As a reminder, Jan's Celebration of Life will be held on September 21, 2019 at 2pm at the Garth Homer Centre, 813 Darwin Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to: Victoria Hospice, 4th floor, Richmond Pavilion, 1952 Bay Street, Victoria, BC, V8R 1J8. Attention. Tom Arnold, Director of Fund Development. Condolences may be offered to the family at







