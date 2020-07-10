1/1
Jane Dohan
DOHAN, Jane May 6, 1936 to July 3, 2020 Jane Loved her Life! A life member of the Victoria Golf Club for 52 years where she served two terms as Ladies Captain. Jane's loves were golf, bridge and entertaining her many friends and family. She was known for her great sense of humour and zest for life. She is predeceased by her sons David and Allan Johnston, husband Jack Dohan and the love of her life Bill McCall. She is survived by her daughters Deborah Stuart and Susan Johnston, stepdaughter Carol Dohan (Brian), grandchildren Magnus Consiglio (Jesse) and Joshua Johnston (Brandy), great grandchild Scarlette Johnston and sister Jeanette MacDonald. We will all miss her very much. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
