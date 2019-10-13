Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Elizabeth "Betty" Drean. View Sign Obituary

DREAN, Jane Elizabeth "Betty" October 17, 1916 - February 12, 2019 Early morning February 12th our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother quietly left her family and friends. Predeceased by her loving husband, John, she leaves behind daughters Claire Jackson (Winston), Anne-Marie Russell (Ron) and son Richard (Sharon); grandchildren Maureen, Cobie, Synneva and Marianne, great-grandchildren Sean, Steven and Amanda and great-great-grandson Hudson. Our mother was born in North Vancouver and lived an exciting life in the Nicola Valley. Later, as a registered nurse, she joined the overseas nursing core during WW II where she proved herself to be a brave, caring and extremely capable nurse to all wounded. It is during her time in war-ravaged Europe that she met her future husband, John. As our mother described, "he was a very strong handsome man". A special thank you goes out to all her friends and neighbours at the Twin Oaks townhouse community. She enjoyed their companionships and compassion especially at the end of her time in her townhouse that she shared with her special dog pal, Casey. She will be greatly missed by all.





