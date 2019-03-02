Born at the Langley Memorial Hospital, Langley B.C., Jane died at Little Mountain Place in Vancouver, December 31st, 2018. Beloved sister of Madeleine (Lindy). Jane suffered with a mental illness, called refractory, that did not respond to treatment. Survived, also, by her brother David Butler of Vancouver, Madeleine's sons Michael and Aden Collinge, and Madeleine's niece Meaghan Collinge Taylor. Service to be at St. Mary's Anglican in Kerrisdale, Vancouver B.C., with Reverend Lindsay Hills. May her Spirit Soar, free.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Gault BUTLER.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 2, 2019