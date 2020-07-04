Jane May Kelly (nee Bannister) Feb.27, 1935 - June 28, 2020



Peacefully in the Victoria Hospice



Jane was a live wire, born in 1935 Montreal, the seventh of nine children and the youngest daughter. In 1953, Jane married and moved to the west coast to Esquimalt, eventually remarrying Kelly and settling into a very happy marriage and home with her family. She was a lovely kind mother.



Jane loved to golf and curl. She was a member of the Gorge Vale golf course and the Esquimalt Curling club for many decades. Many happy memories of banquets, bonspiels, parties, and the ladies were always performing skits! Jane also loved to play bridge, and she was an organizer, she lived to socialize, and was generally on the phone contacting someone about getting together. Jane was regularly up at 5 in the morning to head to the Esquimalt pool with June to see the pool gang. She was a compassionate person, the first to show up or call if you were ill or had misfortune. She really loved to be with people. Her life touched so many, and she will be greatly missed.



Predeceased by husband Carl Kelly and by son Richard Germaine, as well as her late-in-life companion Don Smith. Survived by son Ken Germaine (Linda) and daughter Pj Kelly (Bill), daughter-in-law Fran Germaine, grandchildren Phyllis Jane (P.J.), Christopher, Meg, and Sean, and great grandchildren Jacob, Lucas, and Mason. Also, Mom’s besties, Evelina and Bonnie, and all the Dragons. Mom truly had too many friends to mention.



There will be a memorial for Jane in September at the Eagles Hall in Esquimalt. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Victoria Hospice. In the mean time, have a toast to beautiful Jane. Love you, Mom Xo.



