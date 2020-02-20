Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane (MUIR) SMIRL. View Sign Obituary

She had a truly wonderful life but it was time for Jane to say goodbye. Jane's first love was her family. Married to Ron, she had 2 daughters, Kim (James) & Sheena (Curtis). Grandkids Kaela, Cyrus, Logan, Nigel, Shelby & Wyatt followed. Daughter of Lloyd & Connie, Jane will be missed by brothers John (Vivian), Alan (Judy), Ron (Louise) & Doug (Fran), sister & brother-in-law Sheila & Dave, as well as many nieces & nephews. Life brought many friendships, brief & long term, which added a richness to her life. Motorcycle & boat travel, dancing, gardening & the world of art were favorite past times & she enjoyed a long career with the Sooke School District. Thank you to the wonderful medical teams who treated Jane over the last few years. Celebration of life teas will be arranged in the coming months.

