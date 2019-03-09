Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Vipond. View Sign

VIPOND, Euphemia Jane November 3, 1931 - December 21, 2018 It is with much sorrow we share the news of the passing of our dear mother, Euphemia Jane Vipond. Jane, as she was known, slipped away in the early hours of December 21, 2018 in palliative care in NGRH. Jane was born and raised in Calgary and started her banking career at CIBC, where she met and married the love of her life, Gordon. They were married and went on to have four children while living in Calgary. After short periods in Lethbridge, Montreal and Campbell River, they settled in Nanaimo, a place they loved. Jane had a rich and fulfilling life with lots of travel and many adventures on the Sea Vipe. Jane was predeceased by her parents, John C and Effie R Irwin, her brother Bob and her husband and best friend Gordon (2010). She is survived by her children: Linda, Cathy (Jim), Gord (Be), and Ken Angela); her beloved grandchildren: Kate (John), Adrian (Nik), Michael (Meghan), Darcy, Amy (Tyson), Danielle (Justin), Delta and Olivia (Bryon), Mitchell and Mikaela. Her very special great grandchildren Bella and new addition Éabha. Also survived by sister Lori (John), her brother John and many nieces and nephews throughout Alberta and B.C. We would like to thank VIHA, the staff at Lakeside Gardens where Jane lived happily the last five years, as well as staff in the ER, 5th floor of NRGH and especially the staff and volunteers in Palliative Care. Thank you to Dr L Pienaar for the wonderful care you provided for Mom. A celebration of Jane's life will be held on March 16, 1 pm at Sands Funeral Home, One Newcastle Ave. Nanaimo BC. V9S 4H6.







1 NEWCASTLE AVE

Nanaimo , BC V9S 4H6

(250) 753-2032

