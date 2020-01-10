Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janella Helen Sanders Must. View Sign Service Information Kelly Funeral Home - Kanata - KANATA 580 EAGLESON RD Kanata , ON K2M 1H4 (613)-591-6580 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Kelly Funeral Home - Kanata - KANATA 580 EAGLESON RD Kanata , ON K2M 1H4 View Map Obituary

MUST, Janella Helen Sanders (née Baxter) 1933 - 2019 With great sadness we announce the death of Janella in Ottawa on December 30, 2019 at the age of 86. She was predeceased by her husband Dr. Christopher John Must. She leaves her children Christopher (Christine) and Caroline Wissing (Jeff). She was a proud and loving grandmother to Julie, Emilie, Cameron, and Jenna. She was predeceased by her younger sister Joan Snider (Harvey) and will be missed by siblings Margaret Milne (the late William), Elizabeth Duncan (Les), and John Baxter. She was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, where she trained as a shorthand typist and worked at the Century Insurance Company until her marriage. She and Christopher spent 15 months living in Aden, Yemen during his compulsory military service with the RAF before coming to Canada and settling in Peterborough, Ontario. They raised their family and joined the Peterborough Golf and Country Club where they spent many happy hours on the links. Janella loved golf and curling, a sunny day, a good meal, a night out, and a glass of wine. We will forever miss her beautiful smile. Friends may pay respects at Kelly Funeral Home - Kanata, 580 Eagleson Road 613-591-6580 at a celebration of life for Janella from 2 to 5 pm on Saturday, January 11, 2020. The family would appreciate a donation to the Dementia Society. Condolences and sharing memories are available at





