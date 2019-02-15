Janet A. DAVIES (December 23, 1955 - February 08, 2019)
Janet was born in Calgary on December 23, 1955, the second daughter of the late Marjorie Ellen Davies and Hugh Davies. She died only weeks after a diagnosis of cancer. Janet lived and worked in many cities across Canada until settling here in Victoria. Janet was one of a kind: thoughtful, honest, creative and hilarious. Janet leaves behind sister Shirley, brother-in-law Adrian, nephew Kevin, niece Alison and partner Jamie (Erica, Elliot and Beatrice) and her best friend, Gryphon (aka The Best Dog in the World). Funeral to be held at Christ Church Cathedral on Thursday, February 21 at 3:00 pm.
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 15, 2019
