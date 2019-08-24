Born May 14, 1944. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Janet Faith Davies. Born in England, she lived and worked many years in Montreal and retired to Victoria in 2004. Pre-deceased by her son, Francis Badir in Montreal in 2017 and survived by her daughter-in-law Kira Kireeva.
Survived by her brother Thomas Davies, a niece Amy Rose Garlick and nephew James Garlick, pre-deceased by her sister Catherine S. Garlick all of England.
Janet enjoyed a very active retirement in Victoria. She was a docent at Craigdarroch Castle, a volunteer at the Royal BC Museum and also worked as a bilingual (French) Tour Guide. She was past-president and secretary of her strata, enjoyed golfing, walking, hiking and playing mahjong with her Swans friends (Saanich Women's Active Newcomers). An active member of the Garden City Wanderers Volkssport Club. She attended the NY Met Opera several times a year. She will be missed by her many friends.
Heartfelt thanks to the caring staff at the Jubilee Hospice.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Times Colonist on Aug. 24, 2019