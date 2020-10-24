POLLARD, Janet Diane January 20, 1942 - July 21, 2020 With sadness, the family of Janet announce her sudden and unexpected passing, July 21, 2020. The third child of seven to Marjorie and Bill Pollard, she graduated from Mount View High School. Janet was a mother of four, foster mom, and a grandmother. During her 47 year friendship with Rae and Pat O'Keefe, she shared in their family events, saw the world on many cruises, and supported Skate Canada. Janet volunteered at her church, Habitat for Humanity and was an active member of Amaranth. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. She is missed!







