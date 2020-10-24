1/
Janet Diane Pollard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POLLARD, Janet Diane January 20, 1942 - July 21, 2020 With sadness, the family of Janet announce her sudden and unexpected passing, July 21, 2020. The third child of seven to Marjorie and Bill Pollard, she graduated from Mount View High School. Janet was a mother of four, foster mom, and a grandmother. During her 47 year friendship with Rae and Pat O'Keefe, she shared in their family events, saw the world on many cruises, and supported Skate Canada. Janet volunteered at her church, Habitat for Humanity and was an active member of Amaranth. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date. She is missed!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved