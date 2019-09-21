Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet E. DIXON. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that the family of Janet Elizabeth Dixon (Jani) announces her passing on February 13, 2019, at the age of 73.



Janet was born December 17, 1945, and is predeceased by her parents, Reginald and Marion Westfield, and her sister Patricia. She will be forever lovingly remembered by her children Lance and Tina, her granddaughter Keisha, and her close friends.



Janet was diagnosed with terminal cancer in late October, 2018 and instead of worrying about herself, she was worried and sad for the ones that loved her. Her remaining journey proved her courage, her strength, and her love for her family and friends.



Anyone who knew Janet could see how big her heart was. Not only for her family, but for all people and animals, always standing up for the vulnerable. She was concerned for the well-being of all.



We all knew she was something special... a fiery little redhead full of love and compassion, with a laugh that was pure bliss to the ears, and a presence that lit up the entire room.



We believe she is watching over us, and is never really gone, as she is still in our hearts and our thoughts forever and always.



And as 'Nani' and Keisha used to banter about who loved each other more...It's undeniable, the four of us loved each other 'the most'.



Until we meet again... we love you and miss you xo







In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Janet's favourite charity that she faithfully donated to, the SPCA.



A celebration of life for Janet will be held October 6, 2019 in private residence. Please contact Tina for more information at 1-250-210-0295.

