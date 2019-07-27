HOWARD, Janet L. (nee Cleghorn) We are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Janet on June 6, 2019 at 71 years young. She was the proud mum of Jeffrey and Christopher; grandmother to Gage & Olivia; loving sister to Rick (Margaret); aunt to many nieces and nephews and a special friend to many. She was pre-deceased by her parents Ken and Kay Cleghorn, brother Les Cleghorn and sister Nancy Balabuck. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 6 at 2:00 pm at the Lakehill Lawn Bowling Club, 3930 Lasalle Street, Victoria. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your charity of choice in Janet's memory.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 27 to July 28, 2019