FLANAGAN, Janet Louise (Hall) March 16, 1926 - December 23, 2019 Janet was born in Seattle, the only child of Burnley and Bernadette Hall. Janet died peacefully surrounded by her family at Royal Jubilee Hospital. She graduated from Oak Bay High School (Class of '45) where she met her future husband, Ed Flanagan. She carried on her education at the University of Washington where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority and the Intramural swim team. She received her B.A. in General Studies focusing in Interior Design (class of '50). After graduation, Janet worked at The Standard Furniture Company. She and Ed re-connected then were married in 1951 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Oak Bay. She was a Jubilee member of the Canadian Federation of University Women-Victoria and belonged for many years to the Windsor Park Art Club. Janet is predeceased by her loving husband, Ed (2004). Janet will be missed by her five children, Martin (Bonnie), Peter (Daphne), Eric (Dolores), Colin (Angie) and Linda; her nine grandchildren, Gabriel, Adrian (Amanda), Chloaye (Chris Purnell), Tatomme (Devin Gallery), Erin, Keira, Mariel (Ben Nelms), Ian and Bryn and three great-granddaughters, Elena, Adriana and Ruby. Lastly, thank you to Dr. C.P. Innes, and the medical team at Royal Jubilee Hospital and to Edilyn Pampo, her caregiver since 2015. A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 12:10 pm at St. Patrick's Church, 2060 Haultain St., Victoria, B.C., Fr. William Hann officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canadian Federation of University Women-Victoria Scholarship and Bursary Society. CFUW Victoria, Box 227 1581-H Hillside Avenue, Victoria, BC, V8T 2C1. [email protected] Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019