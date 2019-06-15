Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet MacMillan Anderson Logan. View Sign Obituary

Born in Bothwellhaugh, Scotland Janet immigrated to Victoria in 1955. Mum passed away peacefully in her sleep with loved ones by her side. In 2013, "Nettie" was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, David. Mum is survived by her 4 adoring children Janice (Barry, deceased), Ken (Vicki), Ian (Paddy) and Susan (Rob), her 10 beloved grandchildren Geoff (Mike), Adam, Chad (Sarah), Nicole (Kyle), Josh (Alex), Tessa (Alan), Brioney (Daniel), Courtenay (Eric), Kelsey (Kevin), and Blaine (Caroline) and her 6 much loved great-grandchildren, Declan, Devin, Xander, Logan, MacKenna and Chloe.



Family was the most important thing in the world to Mum. We got together often and it was never quiet. Her joy for life and family celebration was limitless. Many Logan traditions were started by a "we'll try it once idea", frequent trips to Parksville and Maui being 2 of the more memorable examples of this wonderful phenomenon.



Mum enjoyed her last few years at The Cedars where the staff and residents were like extended family. Friendly by nature, she was loved and enjoyed by everyone she met.



The clan will gather to celebrate our Mum's life, to share memories and laughter and to be all together, once again, this time in her honour. As were Mum's wishes, she was cremated and no service will be held.



"When a lovely flame dies,



Smoke gets in your eyes



Smoke gets in your eyes"

Born in Bothwellhaugh, Scotland Janet immigrated to Victoria in 1955. Mum passed away peacefully in her sleep with loved ones by her side. In 2013, "Nettie" was predeceased by her loving husband of 60 years, David. Mum is survived by her 4 adoring children Janice (Barry, deceased), Ken (Vicki), Ian (Paddy) and Susan (Rob), her 10 beloved grandchildren Geoff (Mike), Adam, Chad (Sarah), Nicole (Kyle), Josh (Alex), Tessa (Alan), Brioney (Daniel), Courtenay (Eric), Kelsey (Kevin), and Blaine (Caroline) and her 6 much loved great-grandchildren, Declan, Devin, Xander, Logan, MacKenna and Chloe.Family was the most important thing in the world to Mum. We got together often and it was never quiet. Her joy for life and family celebration was limitless. Many Logan traditions were started by a "we'll try it once idea", frequent trips to Parksville and Maui being 2 of the more memorable examples of this wonderful phenomenon.Mum enjoyed her last few years at The Cedars where the staff and residents were like extended family. Friendly by nature, she was loved and enjoyed by everyone she met.The clan will gather to celebrate our Mum's life, to share memories and laughter and to be all together, once again, this time in her honour. As were Mum's wishes, she was cremated and no service will be held."When a lovely flame dies,Smoke gets in your eyesSmoke gets in your eyes" Published in The Times Colonist on June 15, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close