Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Zolika Khan. View Sign Obituary

Janet Zolika Khan, passed away March 5, 2020. Born in Trinidad & Tobago in 1951, she is survived by her children Michelle (Ty), Daniel (Marta) and Tryce. She is also survived by 5 siblings: Judy (Nick), Shirah, Fareeda, Rhoda & Imtiaz, and 4 grandchildren: Rashaad, Aliyah, Sophia & Adele. She is predeceased by her beloved parents Yusouff & Sonwa Khan and was a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She loved volunteering at various activities here in Victoria and loved to share her gift of cooking Trinidadian food for all. She was instantly liked by anyone who met her and dearly loved by anyone who knew her. She will be sadly missed.

Janet Zolika Khan, passed away March 5, 2020. Born in Trinidad & Tobago in 1951, she is survived by her children Michelle (Ty), Daniel (Marta) and Tryce. She is also survived by 5 siblings: Judy (Nick), Shirah, Fareeda, Rhoda & Imtiaz, and 4 grandchildren: Rashaad, Aliyah, Sophia & Adele. She is predeceased by her beloved parents Yusouff & Sonwa Khan and was a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She loved volunteering at various activities here in Victoria and loved to share her gift of cooking Trinidadian food for all. She was instantly liked by anyone who met her and dearly loved by anyone who knew her. She will be sadly missed. Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 13, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close