Janet Zolika Khan, passed away March 5, 2020. Born in Trinidad & Tobago in 1951, she is survived by her children Michelle (Ty), Daniel (Marta) and Tryce. She is also survived by 5 siblings: Judy (Nick), Shirah, Fareeda, Rhoda & Imtiaz, and 4 grandchildren: Rashaad, Aliyah, Sophia & Adele. She is predeceased by her beloved parents Yusouff & Sonwa Khan and was a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She loved volunteering at various activities here in Victoria and loved to share her gift of cooking Trinidadian food for all. She was instantly liked by anyone who met her and dearly loved by anyone who knew her. She will be sadly missed.
Published in The Times Colonist on Mar. 13, 2020