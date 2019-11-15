Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Elizabeth (Jani) Rintoul. View Sign Obituary

RINTOUL, Janice (Jani) Elizabeth December 31, 1936 - October 30, 2019 Jani died unexpectedly at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria, BC, in the presence of loved ones. Predeceased by her parents and sister Patricia, her dogs Suzie and Snooper. Jani is survived by her children, James (Cindy) McNee, Michelle (Paul) Whitehouse, Danielle McNee (Vic Cromarty); grandchildren Breanne Whitehouse and husband Lee, Stephen Whitehouse and his daughter Ryleigh; nieces Alana Boorman and Laura Wedman. Jani was born in Sandy's Parish, Bermuda, where she lived until she was six. Her family finally settled in Victoria when she was twelve after living in Britain, New York, Boston and Vancouver. She graduated from Mount View High School. Jani started working as a secretary for her father and continued in that field most of her working career. She owned a ceramics shop and was a ceramics teacher and judge. Later she worked in the service industry and brass party sales. Jani loved her ocean views, beautiful gardens and pond. She always kept busy with gardening, shopping, reading, puzzles and fabulous manicures. For many years she enjoyed camping and exploring new places with her former partner Lee. She was devoted to all of her pets thru the years, most recently her beloved daxies Suzie and Snooper. Family and friend get-togethers were her way of giving to others. She loved the holidays, whether in Victoria or with her Arizona snowbirds. Jani was an enthusiastic and active member of the Cadillac Cub from the beginning and was instrumental in organizing the annual Cadillac and Oak Bay car shows. She considered the club members her extended family. Jani was an intelligent, kind and creative person. As a shy woman who cared deeply about her family, friends, animals and the environment, she will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Jani's Life will be held at the Beach House Restaurant, 5109 Cordova Bay Road, Victoria, BC, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Many thanks to caring staff of Royal Jubilee Hospital, ICU. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Victoria Hospital Foundation, area of care Royal Jubilee Hospital ICU.







