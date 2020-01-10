Janice Elizabeth (Jani) Rintoul (1936 - 2020)
RINTOUL, Janice (Jani) Elizabeth December 31, 1936 - October 30, 2019 A Celebration of Jani's Life will be held at the Beach House Restaurant, 5109 Cordova Bay Road, Victoria, BC, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Victoria Hospital Foundation, area of care Royal Jubilee Hospital ICU. www.victoriahf.ca/donatetoareaofcare/ Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
