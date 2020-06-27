Janice Roper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROPER, Janice March 17, 1947 - June 20, 2020 Jan was born in Vancouver, moved to Sidney in 1970 where she and Rob raised their daughters Christine, Alison and Marianne. Jan was a teacher in SD63. She loved summers in Nanoose Bay with her 7 grandchildren and the Sea Edge gang. Highlights for her were family dinners and reunions, her church, playing bridge, travelling, Deep Cove Chalet and her many crafts. Jan left a legacy of fighting for what you believe in, to love life and to voice your opinion!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved