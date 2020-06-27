Janice Roper

ROPER, Janice March 17, 1947 - June 20, 2020 Jan was born in Vancouver, moved to Sidney in 1970 where she and Rob raised their daughters Christine, Alison and Marianne. Jan was a teacher in SD63. She loved summers in Nanoose Bay with her 7 grandchildren and the Sea Edge gang. Highlights for her were family dinners and reunions, her church, playing bridge, travelling, Deep Cove Chalet and her many crafts. Jan left a legacy of fighting for what you believe in, to love life and to voice your opinion!
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.