Janina passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 30th, 2019, due to heart complications, with her son Christopher at home with her. Janina approached life with zest, vigor, curiosity, energy and a desire to help others. She was an avid gardener, quilter, cyclist, world traveler and community volunteer. Her stories of exotic travel and adventure are legendary. Janina had a tremendously rich life, living life to its fullest with an amazing, giving spirit. She did not like to be slowed down, possessing a fitting mantra to life: "I have places to go, things to do and people to see..." She is survived by her brother, her four sons, six grandchildren numerous nieces and nephews, and one great-granddaughter, Olivia Doogan-Smith. She was predeceased by her husband Donald Crawford, and sister Lucy Howe. A funeral service will be held at St. Joseph The Worker Church on Wednesday, February 6, at 12:00pm
Published in The Times Colonist on Feb. 5, 2019