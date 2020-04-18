HALL, Janine Ellen November 12, 1936 - April 6, 2020 It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Janine. Janine leaves behind her son Wayne (Raynette) Hall, her grandchildren, Tyler, Terry (Emily), Robert (Nancy), Wesley, Cory (Taylor) and Courtney. Janine also leaves 4 great-grandchildren, Austin, Aimee, Dax and Levi; also two sisters, Diane Brown and Linda (Ron) McMicking. No service by request. Donations may be made to the BC Cancer Foundation or Alzheimer Society of BC. Condolences may be made at: https://www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020