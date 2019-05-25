Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janis Murray. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we tell you that Janis Murray (Jan to everyone who knew her) lost her lengthy battle with cancer. She had been struggling with this disease for almost 20 years and during that time used her time and talents to assist others through her volunteer work with the BC Cancer Agency and the Canadian Breast Cancer Alliance.



Jan was born in Winnipeg and lived there until her retirement in 2003 when she moved to Victoria, BC. Jan met her second husband Stewart Murray in 1983. She and her husband Stew enjoyed the West Coast lifestyle and participated in golf, gardening and many social groups.



Jan graduated from Physiotherapy School in 1969 and worked in the profession for the next 34 years. As a single parent of 2 small children she undertook a Masters Program in Adult Education, graduating in 1984. She joined the Faculty of Rehabilitation Medicine at the University of Manitoba and was responsible for all student co-op training placements. She was also the Manitoba representative to the Canadian Physiotherapy Association.



Jan's love of music continued throughout her life from early days in the Winnipeg Girls' Choir to time with the Good News Choir in Victoria. Music was a true joy for her.



Jan leaves behind her loving husband Stewart, her Father Walter Gibson, son David Epp (Danielle), uncle Neil Webster, brother Don Gibson (Brenda) and sister Heather Gibson (Georgette Ganne), and grandchildren, Faith and Grace Epp and Winter Dressler. Her beloved daughter Heather Dressler succumbed to cancer in 2014.



Jan will be remembered for her witty sense of humour, her love of the chapel of the 18 holes, and her generosity of spirit.



The family would like to thank the staff of Amica at the Gorge, in particular Twila Thomson, for the care and support they provided to Jan during her last days.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Victoria Ocean Pointe Resort on July 27th at 1pm. In Lieu of flowers please donate to your cancer charity of choice.

