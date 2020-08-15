ALLEN, Janna Chere. Born November 4, 1969 in Victoria; died peacefully in North Vancouver on August 2 after a year of living steadfastly and gracefully with cancer. Janna grew up adventuring in Vancouver and Victoria. At fifteen, a half-year spent in Australia taught her just how outgoing and vivacious she was at heart. For the rest of her life, during her English and theatre studies at UBC, her years as a young mother, her career as a bookkeeper, and her energetic contributions to social justice and the Vancouver stage, she made connections wherever she went. She loved people, music, dancing, books, food, dressing up, and sharing in all forms. She is predeceased by her mother Sheilah Thompson and grandmother Sheila Thompson. Janna leaves her daughter Natasha Guerra, her parents Wayne and Roma Allen, her Aunt Shannon Parker, her rumpled cat Rupert, and countless family and friends. Many thanks to those who made her final months more comfortable, especially Dr. Paul Sugar, Dr. Sasha Smiljanic, and the care team at the Lion’s Gate Chemotherapy Clinic. A private celebration of life will be held with a link available for later viewing. Donations in Janna’s memory may be made to the Paul Sugar Palliative Support Foundation, from which she received a bounty of care, or the Greater Vancouver Interactive Arts Society, which supports art creation in the Burner community.



