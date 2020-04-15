ALDERLIESTEN, Jannie 10 January 1943 - 31 March 2020 Jannie de Koning was born in Rotterdam, the Netherlands; she immigrated to Canada in 1971 to marry Hans Alderliesten. They lived on Happy Valley Road in Metchosin for 46 years, and had two sons, John (Corrie) and Gerry (Cristal), and seven grandchildren: John Rupert, Peter, Diana, James, Gloria, Thomas, and Sadie. Hans passed away in 2018. Jannie enjoyed quilting, cross-stitch, and knitting. She was a member of the Victoria Album Quilters, and for many years played the organ at Grace Baptist. Jannie was dedicated to her family, and will be missed greatly by her children and grandchildren, extended family, and her many friends.A service will be held at a later date. To share your memories, please visit Jannie's memorial page: www.memories.net/page/3303/jannie-alderliesten#!/
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020