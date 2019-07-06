Guest Book View Sign Obituary

ter MORS, Jantina (Tini) Hendrika October 28, 1934 - June 26, 2019 " End of an Era" It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved Matriarch. She finally went to be with her Lord and Saviour after a year of bravely battling several serious health challenges. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bert in 2005, Mom will be greatly missed by her 5 kids; Joanne, Gerry, Ingrid, Lynn, and Melody. She will also be sorely missed by her only surviving sibling, Henk Van der Kolk, her 14 grandchildren who called her "Oma", and 3 great-grandchildren, who called her "Cookie Oma ". Born in Zwolle, Netherlands, Mom immigrated to Canada in 1957 as a young bride. After spending several years in Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Vancouver, many years in Sidney, she spent the rest of her life in her " City of Gardens ", Victoria. Mom's passions included flowers, knitting, flowers, sewing, more flowers, singing, and frequent family gatherings. Our Mom was the glue that kept this family together. Her faith, strength, and character, along with her patience and unconditional love for her family, and extended family, will leave an immeasurable gap in our hearts. She loved her Lord, prayed relentlessly, attended Trinity Church faithfully, and drew strength from scripture. Philippians 4:13, was among her favourites " I can do all things through Christ Jesus who strengthens me". Please join us for a casual celebration of this special lady on Sunday, July 21st, at 3pm at the Garth Homer Centre located at 813 Darwin Ave. Condolences can be made to the family on the First Memorial Funeral Service website:





ter MORS, Jantina (Tini) Hendrika October 28, 1934 - June 26, 2019 " End of an Era" It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved Matriarch. She finally went to be with her Lord and Saviour after a year of bravely battling several serious health challenges. Predeceased by her beloved husband Bert in 2005, Mom will be greatly missed by her 5 kids; Joanne, Gerry, Ingrid, Lynn, and Melody. She will also be sorely missed by her only surviving sibling, Henk Van der Kolk, her 14 grandchildren who called her "Oma", and 3 great-grandchildren, who called her "Cookie Oma ". Born in Zwolle, Netherlands, Mom immigrated to Canada in 1957 as a young bride. After spending several years in Edmonton, Winnipeg, and Vancouver, many years in Sidney, she spent the rest of her life in her " City of Gardens ", Victoria. Mom's passions included flowers, knitting, flowers, sewing, more flowers, singing, and frequent family gatherings. Our Mom was the glue that kept this family together. Her faith, strength, and character, along with her patience and unconditional love for her family, and extended family, will leave an immeasurable gap in our hearts. She loved her Lord, prayed relentlessly, attended Trinity Church faithfully, and drew strength from scripture. Philippians 4:13, was among her favourites " I can do all things through Christ Jesus who strengthens me". Please join us for a casual celebration of this special lady on Sunday, July 21st, at 3pm at the Garth Homer Centre located at 813 Darwin Ave. Condolences can be made to the family on the First Memorial Funeral Service website: www.dignitymemorial.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from July 6 to July 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close