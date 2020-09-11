1/1
Jari Alexander Brigden
BRIGDEN, Jari Alexander It is with the utmost sadness that we announce the passing of our most wonderful son, Jari Alexander Brigden. Jari was born in Victoria on October 29, 1990 and lived most of his life here. He attended South Park Elementary, Cedar Hill Middle School, Oak Bay and Victoria High Schools and SIDES. In his teenage years he became an accomplished guitarist and also played bass, drums, piano, mandolin and ukelele. He was a kind and gentle man that was universally loved by all, including his cats. He is at peace now, "closer to the light" and will be forever missed. He is survived by his loving parents, Melanie Spencer and Brian Brigden, as well as many loving friends and family. Weblink: Livestream Memorial Service on Saturday, September 12 at 1:00PM Password for Livestream when prompted: Arbor2020 Condolences may be offered at www.sands.ca




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
