BEADALL, Jasbir Kaur (nee Kaloti) February 8th, 1940 to January 30th, 2020 Jasbir Kaur Beadall, age 79, passed away on January 30th, 2020. Jasbir was born in Lahore, Pakistan, daughter of the late Hari Singh & Harbans Kaur Kaloti. She married Jeat Singh Beadall on April 4, 1958 in Modeltown, Hoshiarpur, Punjab and came to Canada to live in Victoria, B.C. where she resided for the remainder of her days. Jasbir was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Her kitchen was the heart of the home, where many family and friends gathered to enjoy her company and food. She was very spiritual in nature, never selfish, and always kind. She leaves behind her husband Jeat and siblings: Inderjit (Mindy) Kaloti, Paul (Kamlesh) Kaloti, Gurmeet (Late Kushwant) Sani, Harpreet (Terlochan) Gahlon, Pam (Rajan) Sundher and sister-in-laws: Ajeat Hoon, Late Bindo Lalari and Buncy Pagely She was cherished and loved by her children: Late Indra, Nancy (Kevin), Sherri, Jerry (Bal), Kashmere (Wayne); and was adored by her grandchildren: Jeevan (Harpreet), Chantelle (Vikram), OJ, Jaylem, Nathan, and Janelle. Jasbir will be greatly missed by all, but we take comfort in knowing that she will be re-joined with her daughter (Indra), mother and father, and friends. A funeral service will be held at McCall Gardens Sequoia Centre, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at 10:00am. Following the funeral service the last Prayer & Lungar (lunch) will be at the Sikh Temple KDS Victoria, 1210 Topaz.
