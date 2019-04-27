Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jay Isabel (Jessie) Dodge. View Sign Obituary

DODGE, Jay (Jessie) Jay (Jessie) Isabel Dodge passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her four children, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at age 95. Jay was born in Cypress River, Manitoba on July 3, 1923 to parents Christina and Walter Pinder. She grew up in nearby Stockton. In her early twenties she moved to Winnipeg to attend secretarial school and it was there she met her beloved husband Gar (Robert Garnet Dodge). Jay and Gar raised four children, worked together to establish R.G. Dodge Furs, and were active in their communities. They attended Westminster United Church for many years, were involved in the JC's, and both enjoyed golfing. Jay was also active in Beta Sigma Phi for many years. She enjoyed being a mother and a homemaker. She had a good eye for style, and got a lot of pleasure in making her home beautiful. She loved making objects for the home, from etched trays to china painted vases and plates. The time spent at Lake of the Woods every summer was a highlight for the family and all four children are grateful for those special times. All her children and her grandson are deeply connected to nature. In 1992, Jay and Gar moved to Victoria. Both enjoyed the moderate winters and the natural beauty of Vancouver Island. Jay also enjoyed being involved with Hampton Seniors Center. Jay was predeceased by her beloved husband Gar in 2009. In 2017 Jay moved to Ross Place, where she lived until the time of her death. The family is grateful to Ross Place for being a welcoming last home. Jay is survived by her children Dianne Searle and partner Rick Searle, Cheri Dodge, Bob Dodge and partner Mary Lou Troman, Brian Dodge, grandson Finley Dodge and his mother Deb Koski, stepson Victor Dodge and his wife Sylvia, and nieces and nephews Cathy, Craig, Ross, Scott and Leslee. Jay will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.





DODGE, Jay (Jessie) Jay (Jessie) Isabel Dodge passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her four children, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at age 95. Jay was born in Cypress River, Manitoba on July 3, 1923 to parents Christina and Walter Pinder. She grew up in nearby Stockton. In her early twenties she moved to Winnipeg to attend secretarial school and it was there she met her beloved husband Gar (Robert Garnet Dodge). Jay and Gar raised four children, worked together to establish R.G. Dodge Furs, and were active in their communities. They attended Westminster United Church for many years, were involved in the JC's, and both enjoyed golfing. Jay was also active in Beta Sigma Phi for many years. She enjoyed being a mother and a homemaker. She had a good eye for style, and got a lot of pleasure in making her home beautiful. She loved making objects for the home, from etched trays to china painted vases and plates. The time spent at Lake of the Woods every summer was a highlight for the family and all four children are grateful for those special times. All her children and her grandson are deeply connected to nature. In 1992, Jay and Gar moved to Victoria. Both enjoyed the moderate winters and the natural beauty of Vancouver Island. Jay also enjoyed being involved with Hampton Seniors Center. Jay was predeceased by her beloved husband Gar in 2009. In 2017 Jay moved to Ross Place, where she lived until the time of her death. The family is grateful to Ross Place for being a welcoming last home. Jay is survived by her children Dianne Searle and partner Rick Searle, Cheri Dodge, Bob Dodge and partner Mary Lou Troman, Brian Dodge, grandson Finley Dodge and his mother Deb Koski, stepson Victor Dodge and his wife Sylvia, and nieces and nephews Cathy, Craig, Ross, Scott and Leslee. Jay will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close