ANDERSON, Jean (nee Winship) October 16, 1925 - November 15, 2019 It is with great sadness we announce Jean's passing. Predeceased by her loving husband Arthur (2000) and survived by her daughter Gail (Malcolm), her son Brett (Rochelle) and grandchildren Hailey and Josh. Memorial service will be Thursday, November 28 at 10:00 am at 4725 Falaise Drive. Condolences may be shared at the First Memorial website: www.firstmemorialsaanich.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019