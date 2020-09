REID, Jean Ann (nee Orr) February 5, 1945 - August 31, 2020 Jean was born and raised in Ladysmith. She has left us to fly in the skies with her husband Alex. She will be sadly missed by her three sons David (Dawn), Michael (Leslie), Stephen (Tanya) and her daughter Vicki (Tom), along with her many grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Society.