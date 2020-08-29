McKINNON, Jean Anne (nee Beggs) passed away in Victoria, BC on August 15th, 2020. Mom was the youngest of 10 children and was predeceased by all of them. She was born in Ballymullock, Larne Co. Antrim, North Ireland on April 5th, 1928. She was just 6 weeks old when she came to Canada with her mother, 5 brothers and 1 sister to settle in Evesham, Saskatchewan with their father. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Neil and her 4 children, Vicki Robinson, Chris Hunter (Barry), Joanne Hunston (Fletcher), Blair McKinnon and daughter-in-law Sharon Dean; 7 loving grandchildren, 2 great-grands, as well as many nieces and nephews. For many years, Mom belonged to a walking group and loved playing in her Whist Club. Mom and Dad spent many hours gardening, travelling, swimming and dancing together. They were known for how graceful they were on a dance floor. Her main concern was for us kids and stayed home with us for many years and then worked part-time at Eatons. Our family was full of love and we have many cherished memories of camping, fishing and family get-togethers. Although Mom is gone, she lives on through us all in the things we love to do, like gardening. A celebration of life will happen at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.sands.ca