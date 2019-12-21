Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Audrey Elder. View Sign Service Information Piercy's-Mt. Washington Funeral Home 440 England Ave Courtenay , BC V9N2N1 (250)-334-4464 Obituary

ELDER, Jean Audrey 1933 - 2019 Jean was born in London, Ontario in 1933. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Wilf Elder. Jean graduated from H.B. Beal Technical and Commercial High School in London. She worked as a secretary for an insurance company, a mining company, a college in Ontario (her favourite job) and for the military, as her husband Wilf served for 25 years in the Air Force. As an Air Force family, we moved around a lot. We lived in Ontario, Quebec, Belgium (Mom's favourite time) and B.C., where Mom and Dad retired and began their second careers as antique dealers, operating 'Blue Chicken Antiques' in Courtenay for many years. They enjoyed selling at antique shows, entertaining and socializing with their large circle of friends. They went on many cruises and travelled to Mexico, Europe and Scotland. Mom also visited Russia twice - her father emigrated from Russia in the early 1900's. Jean volunteered at the former Bevan Lodge and for many years at the SPCA, helping fundraise and serving as President, during which time the new shelter was built in Comox. She was a long-time member of the Walking Club in Courtenay and was active in the Acoustic Neuroma Support Group. Jean was thoughtful, caring and always interested in other people. She remembered everyone's birthdays and anniversaries, always sending cards and personal notes. Jean loved music. She sang in a choir when she was growing up in London and took up piano later in life. While living in Europe in the mid 1960's, Mom, Pamela and Jeff loved listening to records by a hot new group - The Beatles. Later in life Mom went to several rock concerts with Pamela and friends. Jean is survived by her daughter Pamela, son Jeff (Lori) and grandchildren Katie, Michael and Jordan. Our family is grateful to have spent time with Mom in her final days and we appreciate the visits and loving support provided to Mom by her very dear friends. We are grateful to the nursing staff at Comox Valley Hospital. Mom appreciated the care shown to our father by Nurse Dave. Thank you to Dr. J. Reggler for his compassion. A Celebration of Life for Jean and Wilf Elder will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 2 p.m. at the Officer's Mess, CFB Comox. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to the Comox Valley SPCA in Jean's name are appreciated.







