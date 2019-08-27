Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean B. DEGRASSE. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

In loving memory of Jean B de Grasse, 84, of Sooke, BC, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019.



Jean's warm sense of humour, loving presence and zest for life will be missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing him. His innate generosity of spirit and strength of character were part of what made Jean a wonderful, husband, father and friend. He enjoyed everything outdoors, being on the water, and had a great love of music and song.



Jean is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Suzanne, his sister, bother, 10 children, 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



Jean was born in 1935 in the village of Maria, Quebec, to Rosaire and Melina de Grasse. He started at the College Militaire Royal de St-Jean (CMR), leaving as the Cadet Wing Commander (CWC) prior to transferring to the Royal Military College of Canada (RMC) to continue his engineering degree. Jean graduated from the RMC in 1960 with the distinction of Cadet Wing Training Officer (CWTO) while earning a Bachelor of Applied Science.



Jean has an accomplished career in both the communications and oil &gas industry, holding positions as artillery officer, Telemetry Officer for the NASA Apollo Program and Commanding Officer for the 6th Field Artillery Regiment in Quebec City, PQ. Prior to retiring in 1993, he had attained the position of General Manager and Vice President of Exploration with ICG in B.C.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30th at 10:00 AM at St Rise of Lima Church at 2191 Townsend Rd, Sooke BC, FOLLOWED BY a memorial service at the First Memorial chapel and reception centre from 2:00-5:00 PM at 4725 Falaise Dr, Victoria, BC.

